TAMPA, Fla. — Big changes are once again coming to Tampa International Airport.

And the public will have the chance to hear from airport officials and consultants on Tuesday evening in the airport’s main terminal regarding their plans to accommodate the region's growth over the next 20 years.

Want to attend? Public meeting set for 6 p.m. on July 25



Presentation will be between Terminals E and F on Level 3



Long-term parking free during meeting



Join the meeting virtually

During the public meeting, officials plan to go into detail regarding their plans for growth over the next two decades.

A major part of the expansion project includes the expansion of Airside D. According to Jeff Siddle, Vice-President of Planning and Development, contracts with the design team and builder will be firmed up over the next two months. The new Airside D is slated to have 16 additional gates, three floors and the latest TSA screening technology.

Construction on the new Airside D is slated to start in the second half of 2024 and be wrapped up by the end of 2025.

In addition, Siddle says their plans for the next decade include revamping the ticketing area, adding baggage claims and preparing to accommodate needs for what’s known as Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), an electric aircraft that can take off and land vertically for short passenger flights and package deliveries.

“The last thing you want to be in, in the development world, is being behind of that and interrupting the passengers' journey,” Siddle said. “Everything we do here is to make your journey as convenient as we possibly can from the minute you get from that gate and back to your car.”

Tampa International Airport projects 39 million people annually will be using the airport by 2042.