Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash Tuesday while traveling to a campaign event in Tennessee.

According to the governor’s campaign press secretary, there were no injuries.

Few details have been released, but the governor was scheduled for events in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, according to his officials.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” said Campaign Press Secretary Bryan Griffin. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.