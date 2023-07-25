YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Medina native Tom Rayk, is the training director at Automotive Video Innovations. He travels across the country teaching electric vehicle technology to students and, on this day at the Mahoning Valley Career and Technical Center, veteran mechanics of gasoline powered engines.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says by 2030, 50% of all passenger car sales could be electric



Training workshops are going on across the country to get technicans up to speed with EV's



Schools like MCCTC hope to stay ahead of the curve

“We’ve really put an emphasis on it because we know the whole industry is gonna be going this way," Rayk said. "There’s just so many advantages to EV type vehicles. Hey, there’s a few disadvantages also."

Rayk said he’s heard the concerns about high voltage components and cables having the ability to cause shock or fire, but in his experience, with the proper training, EV’s are just as safe to work on as gasoline-powered vehicles.

And Rayk says consumers need to keep in mind that EV’s don’t mean the end of regular maintenance.

“As far as coolant systems, certain fluids that need to be changed on a regular basis, brakes or regular brakes, we have ball joints that still break and such,” Rayk said.

Victor Yancar has witnessed the evolution of the electric hybrid model in his 35 years as a technician.

While he’s embraced the technology, workshops like this help the Westside Tire employee brush up on his skills.

And as for his thoughts on the future of EV’s, he welcomes the challenge.

“I think as time goes on, it will become less intimidating to want to get into it," Yancar said. "Electric’s not a bad thing, it can be a great thing. It’s just technology needs to catch up with it."

Rayk said a lot of tools that shops currently have will work on electric vehicles, but the additional tools needed won’t be a hard return on investment.

And he sees plenty of opportunity for those seeking the jobs of the future today.

“We’re gonna have guys that are getting in their career field, where they need to do more in computers, more in networking, and I’ll tell you what, even for an old guy like me, it’s easy to pick up and learn," Rayk said. "The key I think here is to start now, and go ahead when you see nothing but these vehicles in a repair shop down the road."

The three-day workshop took place on the campus of MCCTC from July 24th to 26th.