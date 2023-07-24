MILWAUKEE — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are looking to hire in advance of the school year.

The organization stays busy throughout the summer, offering camps and other events for kids. However, things don’t slow down once the school year starts. The Boys and Girls Clubs offer a wide variety of after-school tutoring and activity-based programs.

Now, they need people to help staff programs throughout the year, all while making a difference in the community.

Some roles are full time, but many are part time. The hours allow for flexible schedules for anyone wanting to help kids. While teaching experience is helpful, Boys and Girls Club HR Vice President Kerry Mitchell said it is not always a requirement.

“Our Youth Development Professionals are the individuals who work every day in our clubs with our kids as mentors, as really great adult role models. We also have tutors, which is another role really helping kids with their academic support after school,” said Mitchell.

Getting to work with kids can make a big difference in their lives.

Elijah Wilkerson said he knows that well. He works as a gym assistant at the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club.

However, a decade ago, he attended the Boys and Girls Club when he was in school. He said it made a big difference in helping him follow the right path. Now, he is glad he can give back.

“Basically, it is like working with a younger version of myself as a kid with these kids. Teaching them how to be respectful, how to learn how to do different sports, different aspects in life, so I understand how to work with the children,” said Wilkerson.

To learn more about the jobs available with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, you can visit their hiring website.