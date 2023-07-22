OCALA, Fla. — With two of the biggest expected summer blockbusters now showing, an Ocala drive-in theater owner is hoping more ticket sales will help him recover from the financial fallout of a flood that closed his business down back in June. Heavy summer rain flooded the Ocala Drive-in and closed it for more than a week.

John Watzke says he has been busy since reopening back on June 29.

“This Barbie movie I think is going to be pretty big, I’m hoping that people will come out here and see us,” he said.

It’s been a tough way back from a round of summer storms in June that flooded his drive-in theater.

“It just came out of nowhere — I’ve never seen water come that fast,” said Watzke.

Luckily, during the flooding, Watzke was able to build a levy to stop the water from damaging his concession stand and projection room.

“If I wouldn’t have hurried up and threw the mud there, I would’ve had water in here at least up to there, it would’ve been a good 18 inches in here,” said Watzke. “But like I said, being from Louisiana I’m used to levies.”

In all, Watzke says the 11 days he was closed set him back about $150,000.

“As it stands right now, every day I’m losing more based on previous years’ sales," he said. "I should be way above where I am right now."

Even in one of the few spots that stayed dry, the projection room, he has a picture a customer snapped, framed and gave him that shows his drive-in with several feet of floodwater all around it.

“It reminds me of it, but I really don’t need a reminder — I can see it in my head,” said Watzke. “Right now every time it starts to rain and it rains more than five minutes I start to worry.”

Watzke says he was determined to reopen as quick as possible because in the history of his family, the show must go on.

“My grandfather started in 1913 as a projectionist,” said Watzke.

And he’s hoping a big box office weekend will help his business survive.

“A movie like this — it can make ya or break ya,” said Watzke. “If we don’t get a large crowd — it’s costing me a lot for this movie.”

Watzke was living in an apartment just below one of the drive-in’s big screens. He says that and a game room near it were both flooded out and destroyed.