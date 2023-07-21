U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date of May 20, 2024, for former President Donald Trump's classified documents case, according to court documents released Friday.

Trump was charged in June with more than three dozen felonies related to the alleged mishandling of hundreds of classified documents, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. He entered a not guilty plea in a Miami courtroom last month. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly decried the investigation as politically motivated.

The trial is set to begin less than two months before the Republican National Convention, and likely after the GOP nominee for president is all but officially set.

The decision is somewhat of a blow to the former president, whose legal team was pushing for the trial to be scheduled after the 2024 presidential election. Federal prosecutors had requested the trial begin in December.

