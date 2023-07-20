PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Small businesses make up a large part of Florida's economy.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, workplaces with fewer than 500 employees accounted for more than 99% of businesses in the state last year.

They also employed more than 40% of Florida workers.

City Manager Bart Diebold said that's included departments working to resolve issues with owners.



Diebold provided numbers that show business tax receipts issued by the city increased from just more than 2,400 in 2020 to nearly 3,000 in 2023.



The owner of Just26 Hot Yoga & Meditation said she opened her second location in Pinellas Park because of reasonable rents, its central location, and growing population.

"I would say Pinellas Park is kind of a hidden gem, and we've always been very business-friendly. We cater to small business," said City Manager Bart Diebold.

Diebold said part of that is building a partnership with owners.

"We say, 'Yes.' I mean, that's the thing - when they come in and propose a business, you know, you have zoning rules and building department rules that are out there. We try to say yes to everything we can," said Diebold. "When they come in with a dream, you don't want to just automatically say, 'Hey - your business won't work here. This can't work.' You try to find a way to work."

Justine Welter opened the second location of her business, Just26 Hot Yoga & Meditation, on Belcher Rd. last week.

"Hot yoga is yoga in a heated room, and it can offer a really great detox for you, and it is an awesome physical workout," said Welter.

Just26's original location opened in Largo in 2019. Welter said this time around, she looked at sites near the beach.

"You find that rent is more expensive in those areas, and when I came across this location, it was really nice that it was centrally located," she said.

Welter said she signed her lease at the end of May and was able to open about a month later. She credits the city's efficiency.

"Sometimes, you work with cities that take a really long time to get back to you or, you know, get back to you with certain paperwork that you need, and Pinellas Park was really quick with all of that," she said.

Diebold provided Spectrum Bay News 9 with numbers that show business tax receipts issued by the city increased from just more than 2,400 in 2020 to almost 3,000 this year.

He said revenue from fees rose from $600,000 before 2020 to $800,000 this year, and that's expected to go up again in 2024.

Going forward, Diebold said he'd like to see more housing come to the city. He said it's an important feature to attract businesses of any size.