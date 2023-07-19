Joining only his father in a selective club, Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered a joint address to Congress on Wednesday, highlighting the strength of his country’s democracy despite what he called “the intense debate going on back home.”

“I'm here to tell the American people and each of you, that I have great confidence in Israeli democracy. Although we are working through our issues – just like you – I know our democracy is strong and resilient,” Herzog said. “Israel has democracy in its DNA.”

Herzog sought to tamp unease from the Biden administration and some Democratic lawmakers over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system



House Republicans praised Herzog’s speech while a handful of progressive Democrats boycotted it The address comes on the heels of an apparent thaw in monthslong tension between Biden and Netanyahu when the pair announced Biden invited the Prime Minister to meet in the U.S.

The proposal – which has led to widespread protests in the country – would give Netanyahu and his allies the final say in appointing the nation’s judges. It would also give the Knesset, Israel's parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to override Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

In March, Biden said he hopes the Israeli leader “walks away” from the proposal and the White House says the President has spoken to Netanyahu about his concerns over the plan as recently as Monday.

The divide was clear in the House chamber on Wednesday. While lawmakers in attendance repeatedly rose to their feet in thundering applause, a handful of others were absent altogether in protest.

“In solidarity with the Palestinian people and all those who have been harmed by Israel's apartheid government, I will be boycotting President Herzog’s joint address to Congress,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., – one of a few young progressive Democrats sitting out the speech – wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, House Republicans praised Herzog’s speech in a press conference following the address, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., calling some Democratic House members’ approach to the topic “shameful.”

“Israel has been and will continue to be our strongest and most important ally in the Middle East. Now, it's past time for the Biden White House and his fellow Democrats to start acting like it,” House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said.

On the eve of Herzog’s speech to the joint meeting of Congress, the House passed a Republican-led resolution asserting its support for Israel and reaffirming it is not a “racist state.” More than 400 lawmakers supported the measure, with nine Democrats voting no and one voting present.

“They doubled down on disgusting statements that have been made. Statements that call Israel racist, or apartheid state. Statements that don't reflect the thoughts, the hearts, the emotions of Americans, and our support of Israel. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who introduced the bill said during Wednesday’s press conference of those who voted against the bill.

The measure was drafted soon after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., criticized Israel and its treatment of Palestinians, calling it a “racist state” at a conference over the weekend. She later apologized and said she was referring to Netanyahu specifically.

Asked if the White House condemned her comment, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said they condemn antisemitism and believe the apology was the “right thing to do.”

“Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it,” Herzog said on Wednesday.

“But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel’s right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism.”

Herzog, just the second Israeli President after his father to address Congress, acknowledged the significance of the moment.

“Standing here today representing the Jewish democratic state of Israel in its 75th year, at the very podium, from which my late father President Chaim Herzog spoke, is the honor of a lifetime and I thank you wholeheartedly for it,” he said.

The address comes on the heels of an apparent thaw in monthslong tension between Biden and Netanyahu when the pair announced Biden invited the prime minister to meet in the U.S.

Biden – who had not invited Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. since the Prime Minister won an unprecedented sixth term last year – has been critical of Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

Netanyahu’s office did not specify a place or time for the meeting. National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday the pair agreed to meet “probably before the end of this year,” adding “all the details of the wheres and the whens are still being worked out.”

The Biden administration has declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has hoped — or in New York on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly.

White House visits are typically standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers, and the delay in Netanyahu receiving one has become an issue in Israel, with opponents citing it as a reflection of deteriorating relations with the U.S.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., visited Israel and delivered remarks at the Knesset in May. On the trip, McCarthy said Biden should invite Netanyahu to the White House soon, adding if that doesn’t happen, he would invite Israel’s leader to meet with the U.S. House.

Herzog’s Washington trip also included a meeting with Biden on Tuesday as well as Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.