FLORIDA — Diapers in Florida are now permanently tax-free. The now-permanent tax break also applies for items like strollers and wipes.

Denise Shorter said the relief is a godsend for many families. She leads the nonprofit Women Empowering Each Other, which helps mothers in need.

Other tax-free items include cribs, clothing and shoes for kids under five.

“Alleviating the tax for diapers also gives moms the ability to probably put that money toward something else like food, rent or transportation. Some of our moms have to catch the bus,” she said.

The tax break is part of historic relief package HB 7063 signed this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. State leaders estimate the break will provide $2.7 billion in relief to Florida families.

Floridians enjoyed an extended sales tax holiday on diapers and other related items last year that lasted from July 1 2022 through June 30 of 2023. The new law took effect on July 1 of 2023.