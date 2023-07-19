Western New York’s, and Buffalo's, first state-licensed recreational marijuana dispensary has its first day in the books.

Sales started at 4:20 Tuesday afternoon at Dank 716 on Main Street.

The dispensary says it’s a big win for the area as Western New York was one of the regions in New York initially blocked for dispensary licenses by a lawsuit challenging the state's approval process.

Spectrum News 1 spoke with the very first customer.

"This is Buffalo, this is Buffalo, New York,” OJ Barker said. “Nobody ever thought this was gonna happen, so it's history. It feels great to be a part of history in the city."

Dank 716 was the eighth brick and mortar marijuana dispensary to open in New York.