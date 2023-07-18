WASHINGTON D.C. — Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are making a renewed push for Congress to pass legislation ensuring undocumented military spouses are able to permanently stay in the U.S.

Alejandra Juarez, the wife of Iraq combat veteran Sgt. Temo Juarez who was deported to Mexico in 2018 under Trump-era immigration policies, joined the lawmakers at a press conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

The mom of two was allowed to return to the U.S. two years ago under the Biden Administration’s policy of humanitarian parole, but is seeking a permanent solution.

"Right now, I don't know if I'm going to be here next year, because my parole expires May 2024. So, it is an everyday battle. I have to fight for permanent solutions," Alejandra Juarez said.

Alejandra tried to enter the U.S. at the Southern Border without documents in 1998. She says she was required to sign papers written in English prohibiting her from receiving permanent residency status, that at the time, she did not understand.

She later got married, and started a family in the U.S. but was flagged to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2013 after a traffic stop. Once she was deported in 2018, she spent three years separated from her family.

Her 14-year-old daughter Estela Juarez says her mother’s immigration status is a constant worry.

"It's been extremely emotionally draining, you know, having to worry about what country I'm gonna be in each year because her status isn’t permanent. So, the question that comes to mind is, is she going to be allowed to stay here? And it's such a heavy burden on my family," Estela said.

Central Florida U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., is re-introducing legislation to allow undocumented spouses of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces eligible for permanent resident status.

"Since the founding of our nation, immigrants have served in our Armed Forces. They have sacrificed and defended our freedoms. And it's absolutely critical that we in the United States meet our obligations, show respect, and make sure that military families, veteran immigrant families have a pathway to citizenship and continue to pursue the American dream," Soto said.

During the previous Congress when Democrats controlled the House, similar legislation cleared the chamber, with some bipartisan support. But, it faces challenges now that the House is narrowly controlled by Republicans, many of whom have taken hard-line immigration stances. Currently there’s no Senate sponsor for the bill.

As the 2024 presidential election inches closer, the Juarez family is concerned about what the outcome could mean for them if the legislation is not passed.

"My whole family is very filled fearful to the fact that… the new presidential election is coming and we're really hoping that a great administration with a good heart can stay," Estella said.

Estela has authored a children’s book about her mother’s deportation called “Until Someone Listens” that was published in September.