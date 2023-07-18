Rochester-area Congressman Joe Morelle introduced a new bill on Tuesday in response to recent flash flooding in New York state.

The Providing Resources for Emergency Preparedness and Resilient Enterprises (PREPARE) Act would create a mitigation loan program to help small businesses prepare for potential future flood events.

Morelle says loans from the small business administration could go as high up as half a million dollars for qualifying businesses.

“Our community knows all too well how devastating flooding can be to local businesses—we’ve all seen a favorite restaurant or shop close its doors due to damage caused by flooding,” Morelle said in a statement. “It’s critical we take preventative action to prepare for future flooding and protect our small businesses from additional economic hardship. Strong mitigation efforts are the key to our resiliency, and that’s why I’m so proud to introduce this much-needed legislation to help strengthen coastal communities.”

Morelle says the frequency of natural disasters is increasing, with Rochester and nearby areas experiencing numerous flash flood events. Torrential rain and flooding impacted Canandaigua in Ontario County earlier this month, with the National Weather Service reporting that over five inches of rain fell at the Canandaigua Airport.