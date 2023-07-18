OCALA, Fla. — With Marion County being home to more horses than anywhere else in the country, according to the county, Ocala is known as the horse capital of the world.

As that area continues to grow, so does the equestrian industry, which is bringing millions of tax dollars back into Marion County.

According to the county’s 2022 financial report, companies like Equestrian Operations, LLC were among the top 10 taxpayers in Marion County. Even more equestrian companies are moving to horse country, like the World Equestrian Center.

“The World Equestrian Center has really allowed Ocala to grow. A lot of people are deciding to stay here year-round instead of going up north. A lot of them have invested in farm properties in the area,” said Christy Baxter, director of Equestrian Operations at the World Equestrian Center.

Sitting on 300 acres, the World Equestrian Center is the largest indoor and outdoor equestrian facility in the world. Not only does it have several arenas for most equestrian sporting events, it also has a restaurant, retail, and hotel options onsite.

The growth of the area is not only bringing tourists, but equestrian athletes to the Ocala area. Showjumping competitor and Olympic Gold Medalist Will Simpson moved his California business across the country so he could be right in the middle of the equestrian action.

Simpson has been riding horses, like Bang, practically his whole life. Winning over 75 Grand Prix events, in 2008, he took home the gold during the Summer Olympics in Beijing. As his competitive career is winding down, his heart still lies with the horse. Two years ago, he made the cross-country move to horse country.

“Fifty years of living out of a suitcase, it’s kind of nice to have a dream like this, having such an amazing show facility (World Equestrian Center) 10 minutes from home,” said Simpson.

Seeing the growth and opportunities Ocala is bringing to the equestrian world, he wants to be right in the middle of the action.

“The sport of showjumping is moving to Ocala. With this facility, the surrounding farms, grass, and real estate a lot of horse people are starting to know how great Ocala is for the horse,” said Simpson.

He sees the future of showjumping in Ocala. A place that is growing in size, attracting other athletes to compete in Central Florida.

“If you’re not afraid of hard work, there’s a spot for you,” said Simpson.

Simpson said he’ll continue competing and watching the next generation of jumpers take over.

The World Equestrian Center is opening its summer series to the public. Click here for more information.