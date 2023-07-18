MILWAUKEE — The DeLong Co. Agricultural Maritime Export Facility is now open. The facility will expand Wisconsin’s agricultural producers to new international markets.

Janesville farmer Randy Hughes said he is excited about what this could mean for Wisconsin farmers.

“It creates a market worldwide for our crop,” said Hughes. “We aren’t able to go out of St. Lawrence Seaway from Rock County, Wisconsin and now we can with all of our commodities.”

The export facility will transport Dried Distillers Grains, a co-product of ethanol production.

“Getting the distillers grains out of here creates a market for us, said Hughes. “We sell our corn. The corn growers sell our corn to the ethanol plants and the ethanol plants need to find a market for the distillers grain and when they do that they can pay more for the corn.”

Hughes said it’s important for farmers to have access to different markets across the world. The facility will mainly ship to Western Europe and Northern Africa.

“We export maybe 20% of the crop but it’s that last 20% that will kill you. If we don’t have those exports the price will tank and agricultural wouldn’t be what it is today without exports,” said Hughes.

The DeLong Co. said its $40 million facility is one of the largest investments in export facilities through the Great Lakes system in over 50 years. Governor Tony Evers said this is a huge deal for Wisconsin.

“As more markets are made for Wisconsin products the better for our state and most important for our farmers,” said Evers. “They struggle and we have to make sure we can do whatever they can to make sure their product gets to point A to point B.”

With the current drought farmers are dealing with, Hughes said he is hopeful for rain so the facility will be of use.

“They aren’t going to need this building if we don’t get some rain,” said Hughes. “It’s dry at least in our area. I think through the grain belt they’ve gotten some rain that’s been beneficial and came in time. We’ve got some damage on our corn. We don’t know how much. Won’t know until the combine roll. Still getting a little bit but still short we need some rain.”

He said he’s hopeful farmers will get the much needed rain they need to have a successful for crop but in the meantime he’s thankful for the positive news for Wisconsin agriculture.