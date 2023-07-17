Rep. Ritchie Torres is introducing a resolution to censure embattled Nassau County Rep. George Santos.

If approved by the House, Santos, who already faces federal charges, would be publicly rebuked in the House chamber.

In the resolution, Torres outlines several instances in which Santos is accused of lying. They include his claims that he is Jewish, that he worked for Goldman Sachs, that he graduated from Baruch College, that he received a volleyball scholarship and that he helped produce a Broadway musical.

Torres is introducing the measure as a “privileged resolution,” which would allow him to force a vote on the House floor despite GOP control of the chamber. It would require a simple majority to pass, meaning Republicans would likely have to join in on the effort

Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx, was joined in introducing the resolution by Reps. Dan Goldman, of Brooklyn and Manhattan, and Rep. Robert Garcia of California. Santos responded to the censure resolution in a tweet.

Democrats on the other side of the aisle have completely lost focus on the work they should be doing. My record proves that my office is hard at work, serving constituents and crafting keen legislation. — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) July 17, 2023

House Democrats previously attempted to use a similar legislative maneuver to force a vote on expelling Santos. That resolution was instead sent instead to the Ethics Committee, which is already investigating Santos.

The timeline for that House Ethics Committee probe is unclear.

Last month, the leaders of the panel said they had issued over 30 subpoenas and more than 40 "voluntary requests for information" in their Santos probe.

Santos already faces 13 federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. He was arraigned in May, pleading not guilty.

Colleagues on both sides of the aisle from New York have repeatedly called on Santos to step down.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, though, has not joined in those calls. He has, however, said that Santos should not run for reelection.