TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Business Club is continuing to bring the community together through events such as the Summer Business Expo. Its goal is to shine a light on businesses that might otherwise be unseen.

What You Need To Know Tampa Business Club hosts two expos a year to help bring businesses and communities together to build connections The Summer Business Expo is held every summer while the second expo is held in October Fabricio Zambrano has attended the expo for three years and shares how it has helped him create a platform for his weight loss journey

“We build it on connecting people, building genuine relationships, and you’re able to do that when you have tons of people here," Tampa Business Club CEO Roberto Borrero said. "Imagine the volume of people here, the quality of people here, means a lot of great connections.”

This expo is only the stepping stone to the next expo that’s held in October. Over the years, both expos have helped connect people of different backgrounds.

Smoothies are part of Fabricio Zambrano’s daily routine. But eating healthy wasn’t always his priority. He says after he became diabetic, he knew something had to change.

“I never ate properly, and I ate too much and I went through drive-thrus," he said. "And typically, like us Latino men, we love to have a big meal at 9 o’clock at night, and this is what turned out. I was waist 44, I was very sick, no energy.”

Photos show how far he has come in his journey, putting his well-being first and becoming a vegan.

Zambrano found the platform to share his experience at the summer business expo.

“I’ve been on a couple of panels already speaking, and a lot of people after that started inquiring and asking me questions, and you know, having one-on-ones with them, and I love to help,” he said.

It’s why Zambrano continues to attend each business expo — to build both new connections and renew old ones.

“I always say even if you have one connection that connects you to other people, because there’s always somebody there for you to meet,” Zambrano said.

If it weren’t for the people Zambrano has met since his first expo three years ago, he said he doesn’t know if he would have been willing to share his weight loss journey.

“To this day, I’m still motivated because I see myself at 60 and doing this," he said. "People again are amazed at my story, and again, I tell them, ‘If I did it, you can do it.’”

He says that by sharing his journey with others while also continuing to create a better, healthier life for himself, he hopes others will follow in his footsteps.

The Tampa Business Club will host its next expo in October.