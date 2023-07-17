TAMPA, Fla. — The end to a two-year battle is expected on Tuesday, as the Hillsborough County Commission is scheduled to vote on rezoning of the old Pebble Creek Golf Course in New Tampa.

The course shutdown on July 31, 2021, after owner Bill Place said the course was no longer financially viable.

When the owner tried to sell the property to a developer, homeowners pushed back

When plans to close the course were announced, a majority of homeowners pushed back on Place’s move to sell to a property developer with plans to build homes on the old course.

HOA president at the time Michael Jacobson said homeowners accused Place of simply wanting to turn a profit. But a close inspection by the HOA, Jacobson said, revealed the course was no longer making money.

“Unfortunately what we found is the golf course was not profitable, it was not sustainable and it would never stay a golf course,” he said.



GL Homes has presented a plan for the old golf course that Jacobson says a majority of homeowners now supports. It includes 250 new single-family homes, upgrades to the neighborhoods lake system, walking paths and entrances, as well as adding five new parks.

“I just hope the commissioners will actually support us and vote yes for this," Jacobson said. "I think it’s really important for this community to put this behind us and start this process. It’s really something that would add value to our community and I hope they move forward with it.”



There are still homeowners fighting against development, arguing new homes will add traffic and noise in the neighborhood and negatively effect wildlife.

The group has demonstrated outside Pebble Creek entrances in recent months, as well as managed an online campaign to oppose development. It has also setup a ride sharing plan to allow homeowners to attend the Tuesday vote at 9 a.m.