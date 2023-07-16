CLEVELAND — Hundreds of people checked out Tase of Tremont over the weekend. It was a chance for them to come out and see what the Cleveland neighborhood has to offer.

What You Need To Know Hundreds of people attend Taste of Tremont



About 30 vendors in attendance to connect with community



Corner 11 and Battr talk about support for their businesses

Jeff Heisler is the director of operations for Battr Sweets, the brand new Belgian crepes, waffle and gelato spot in Tremont.

"This is kind of our coming out party, taste of Tremont," he said. "We thought we would go big."

He’s getting Battr Sweets ready for its grand opening in August.

"Tremont is a fabulous neighborhood," he said. "I love the vibe. I love the street party kind of concept of Taste of Tremont."

Taste of Tremont is one of the longest running street festivals in Cleveland. Its been happening since the '90s.

"I’m nervous because we have 10,000 screaming waffle fans coming up, so we want to make a good first impression," Heisler said.

Thiwaporn Sirisuwan is the owner of Corner 11 Bowl & Wrap in Tremont. She said this is a chance to help area businesses attract new customers and grow.

"And then now we have the chicken on skewer," she said. "It is my recipe in my hometown in Virginia. My aunt do the chicken since I was 13 years old."

And people seem more than happy to taste their way through this annual tradition.

Sami Jaafar says the trip he made to attend was worth it.

"The weather is beautiful," he said. "People got pets. There is great food. There is drinks. There is everything you need. If you are not here, you are missing out. You should be here next year."

As for Heisler, he said he wants his place to be one where people can forget about the world for a while.

"There is nothing better when someone tries your food and they put a big smile on their face," he said. "It makes you realize you are helping them make it through the day a little bit."