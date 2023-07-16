A tip from Warren County, Pa. residents helped lead to the capture of Michael Burham after nearly a two-week manhunt after his escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail on July 6. The couple and their 6-year-old chocolate Labrador that say they assisted in the search for the missing fugitive now share their story.

It was just like any other afternoon for Pennsylvania couple Ron and Cindy Ecklund.

Meet the dog who discovered an unwanted guest behind the home of Pennsylvania couple Ron and Cindy Ecklund.



“[We were] sitting out on the patio, talking,” Cindy Ecklund said. “We were actually talking about Michael [Burham] because they were looking down on Water Street for him at that moment. And Ron wanted to go down and take chairs down and watch. Well, we got something better.”

The couple says they were sitting on their patio around 4 p.m. when they began to hear their dog, Tucker, barking in their backyard.

“Tucker took off down through the backyard, barking like a crazy dog,” Cindy said. “I mean, don't get me wrong, he barks a lot. He does. But this was out of the ordinary. And there are fishermen in the creek back there.”

Both Ron and Cindy say they took off in their golf cart to investigate and came face-to-face with escaped prisoner Michael Burham on their property.

“He just stood up and Ron was on the golf cart and he said, ‘What are you up to?’ Cindy said. “And he said, ‘I'm camping.’ And [he] immediately started to put on his backpack. Ron said, ‘Get in the car, honey.’ And before we even got out of the woods, really, we had 911 on the phone. And I explained to them that they needed to be here because he was here.”

Recognizing Burham from the pictures they saw throughout the media, Ron says the tattoo on his arm is what he recognized first.

“They said he might be armed, but said he's armed,” Ron said. “And, you know, possibly dangerous. So, yeah, he stands up. Does he have a gun? I don't know.”

Ron says they did not fear Burham’s whereabouts until they encountered him in their own backyard.

The tip made by the couple led to Burham’s arrest just nearly two hours later. Burham currently awaits his arraignment based on his escape charge. Investigations still continue on additional charges and whether he had an accomplice along the way.

“We're just really thankful that we were able to help,” Cindy said. “And like I said, we didn't do anything that I don't feel most people would have done once we sighted him.”