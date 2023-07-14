With Miss Prissy’s moving out of the Salt City Market, an opportunity to become a vendor in the market has opened and local chefs are auditioning for the spot.

Eight potential vendors will be serving their dishes out of the test kitchen in the market on Thursdays throughout July and August.

The options for a new vendor include Birria Quesa Taco SYR, Stone Soup, Taste of Haiti, Unique Flavas, Sinbun, iEatLaoFood, Elle Rae’s Taco and Ma’s Wings & Things.

Jeffrey Lewis is trying for a spot as a soup and sandwich restaurant called Stone Soup. He was this week’s competitor having completed his trial on Thursday, July 13. Other restaurants will have their time to shine in the coming weeks.

“We would focus on soups, salads and sandwiches as our main and then a rotating menu from meatless Monday, Taco Tuesday, and my fiancé rolls sushi,” Lewis said.

Lewis served a hot roast beef dinner with mashed potatoes, a roast beef sandwich, a vegan BBQ tofu grain bowl and a cold gazpacho soup.

If chosen as a new vendor, Lewis said it would be life changing.

“It would be an opportunity to get my food out there and also utilize my friends from the industry who are chefs and want to also come in and help me with some specials,” Lewis said.

He has worked in the restaurant industry for many years, most recently working as a catering chef for Syracuse University.

“My father was a chef and so it grew from a way to pay the bills into a passion,” Lewis said. “There’s always been that drive in the back of my head.”

Manila Southammavong, a customer of Stone Soup who ordered the BBQ tofu grain bowl, said the food was great.

“I thought it was very good, I really liked the potatoes and I love that they added tofu to it which had a lot of flavor,” Southammavong said.

He added that the service was quick and on time.

Candelaria Romero, owner of Birria Quesa Taco SYR, completed her tryout last week and served chicken, beef, and vegan birria tacos, as well as quesadillas.

Romero’s birria recipe comes from a generational recipe in her family.

“My father was from Jalisco, Mexico which is where birria was created and he got the recipe from his mother,” Romero said. “When he used to cook it, I would sit there and watch him since a young age, and I actually have memorized the recipe for many years now.”

She has been serving birria out of her home for the last three years, and recently started a regular schedule serving at the Salt City Test Kitchen on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.

“I've been cooking all my life since I was 16. It’s one of those things that is near and dear to my heart,” Romero said.

In addition to housing restaurants, the Salt City Market offers classes on how to operate a business which Romero said is helpful to entrepreneurs.

“They do a course where they teach you how to get your DBA, they teach you how to get an EIN and make a business plan,” Romero said. “I definitely give them props because they know what they’re doing, and I think it’s a great idea.”

Customers can place orders online beginning on Mondays, the week of each tryout, or vendors will take a select number of walk-ins. Orders can be picked up at Pearls Test Kitchen in the Salt City Market between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.