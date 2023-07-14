BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A new retail store has replaced a four-year-long vacant spot in the Greenwood Mall.

What You Need To Know Palmetto Moon is now open to the public



Palmetto Moon hours range from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



The location of Palmetto Moon is right before Greenwood Mall’s food court

This is Palmetto Moon’s third location in Kentucky, and is seeking to add vibrancy to the local community.

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

Matthew Alt, 22, is the store manager at the store, and bringing an unprecedented growth to the community.

“I got offered this position, and I had to take it,” Alt said.

“When you work in a place, you want it to feel like a home, not really work. You want to feel happy. And I’ve never walked in here not feeling happy.”

The store captivates its audience with a southern lifestyle tone, and sells a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel.

“Palmetto Moon was started in South Carolina, so we love southern lifestyle,” Gannon said. “You’ll see everything from kids to men’s, women’s, as well as collegiate gear.”

The store also sets the bar high for positivity and hospitality.

“People love their south love and positivity. So, you’re gonna see some quotes and energy about that,” Brand Marketing Manager Kelsi Gannon said.

The retail store also localizes their product, selling products that have WKU and University of Kentucky stickers.

“Being able to partner with those local brands, helping them grow really representing their community through their collegiate season, we’re here for all that,” Gannon said.

“I’m trying to decide if I want this shirt with the Western Kentucky flowers on there, or if I want to go with super tradition homegrown,” customer Tinesha Simmons said. “It’s amazing. I love this.”

The store will be open at later hours, according to Alt.

“We’re actually open from 10:00 to 8:00, whereas mall hours are 11:00 to 7:00,” Alt said. “When people get off work, they’re gonna have a place to shop.”