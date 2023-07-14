The House of Representatives narrowly passed the annual defense spending bill on Friday, giving House Republican leaders a major win after GOP lawmakers added a number of amendments that target social issues like abortion, transgender rights and diversity training.
The final vote was 219-210, with four Democrats joining Republicans to pass the measure, and four House GOP lawmakers opposing the bill.
The bill stands little chance of passing in its current form in the Democratic-controlled Senate, which is expected to pass its own version of the bill in the coming days.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.