President Joe Biden's campaign announced that it raised more than $72 million from April to June with the Democratic National Committee and its joint fundraising committees, giving the Democrat's reelection effort a major boost as the 2024 contest approaches.

The campaign also reported that is has $77 million in cash on hand, the highest such figure amassed by a Democrat at any point in history



Biden's campaign touted that it has outpaced the $35 million raised by former President Donald Trump for his third White House bid "by more than 2:1" – though it's short of the $105 million that Republican raised the same quarter of his unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign – and the $20 million raised by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign "by more than 3:1."

"We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris’ agenda — including their commitment to restoring democracy, fighting for more freedoms and growing the economy by growing the middle class," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a release. "While Republicans are burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions, we are significantly outraising every single one of them – because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters."

According to the campaign, 97% of all donations were under $200, with the average grassroots donation being $39. This quarter, the campaign saw more than 394,000 grassroots donors making over 670,000 contribtions.

"Americans know the stakes in this election — and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grassroots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House to finish the job," she added.

Biden launched his campaign in late April, almost a month into the fundraising quarter, and did not embark on his most recent fundraising blitz until June. The president attended fundraising receptions in blue strongholds in northern California, Connecticut, Maryland, Chicago and New York last month – traveling to four states and attending 10 events in a span of two weeks.

The first 2024 primaries are less than a year away. Biden is facing two Democratic challengers – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson – both of whom he leads by a wide margin in the polls.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.