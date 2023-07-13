ORLANDO, Fla. — The case involving the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s lawsuit against Disney will go before a judge on Friday.

A hearing was granted after Disney lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit — or at least put it on hold — in May.

Orange County Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber has been assigned to case.

At issue are development agreements Disney secured with the board of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District before the state takeover of the special district. The deal effectively limited the power of the incoming board, allowing Disney to keep much of its control.

The new board, appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wants the agreements with the former board voided.

In its motion to dismiss, Disney argued that the board’s suit was “moot” because the Florida Legislature already invalidated the deals. The company’s lawyers want the issue resolved in federal court, where Disney has filed a lawsuit against DeSantis.

“A ruling in CFTOD's favor would be pointless, and a ruling in Disney’s favor would be meaningless,” read the motion.

Disney is suing DeSantis and other state officials, accusing them of engaging in “a targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the company in response to its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation that later became law.

That lawsuit was filed in April after the board voted to nullify Disney’s development deals.

The special district at the center of this dispute was established in 1967 and gave Disney self-governing status and certain privileges, including management of its utilities and emergency services, before DeSantis urged the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature to give him the power to appoint a new board.