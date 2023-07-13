Getting a small business off the ground and keeping it’s doors open is quite a task. Add inflation and a labor shortage to the mix, and the challenge becomes even greater.

But a new report shows some small business owners are feeling optimistic.

As product heads out the door at B. Lodge & Co., more comes in.

“It’s family-run," said owner Mark Yonally. "It’s a small store where everyone is welcome.”

Established in 1867, Albany’s oldest store has seen a lot.

“Business is not good, but it’s not bad,” said Yonally, who has been at the helm since 2011 and guided the store through uncertainty during the pandemic.

“Obviously, prices have come up on some things. Shipping is costing more than it ever did before, so there are some increases,” Yonally said.

But he said he’s worked hard to keep price hikes to a minimum.

“At times, we’re working a little bit tighter on an item just to make sure my customers aren’t being burdened by too many increases,” he said.

Yonally is not alone among other small business owners. A new report compiled by the National Federation of Independent Business shows less than 30% of small business owners are raising average prices, the lowest rate since 2021.

“We are more connected to our communities. As such, I think small businesses are going to try and not pass along increases as much as possible,” Yonally said.

The report also showed optimism among small business owners, expecting better business conditions heading into 2024. But 42% report a struggle in finding employees.

“I could absolutely use more. Finding people, staffing, is a major issue right now. It’s an issue everywhere,” Yonally said.

Fortunately, he has a handful of reliable employees and believes there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s going to take some time to get back. We’re seeing things level off, that’s a good thing,” he said.

While his optimism may be a bit more cautious than his counterparts, Yonally said he’s committed as one of the Capital City’s mainstays.

“It’s definitely taken its toll on all sort of things, but we’re part of the Albany community and we’re going to be here,” he said.