GREEN BAY, Wis. — It’s a little after 8 a.m. and Dexter Thompson and his staff are already preparing jerk chicken.

He’s the owner of iRie Jamaican Food.

“Everybody loves Jamaican food, and everybody loves going to Jamaica,” he said while flipping chicken on the grill. “There are two things people go to Jamaica for: the food and the beach. I could bring the food here. I can’t bring the beach. So, I bring the food.”

Thompson is one of six tenants in The Cannery in downtown Green Bay. The Cannery recently re-opened as a test kitchen and incubator to help entrepreneurs establish and grow their food-and-drink-related businesses.

Thompson operated at another location in Green Bay before moving.

“I didn’t have enough customers,” he said about his previous location. “I was in the back of a building, so I was hiding away. But now, it’s wide open and there are a lot of people coming through. It’s better over here for me with the test kitchen.”

The Cannery is run by the Greater Green Bay Chamber and Proof, a Tennessee-based company that helps food and beverage business get established and grow.

The first tenants include businesses specializing in foods from Colombia, cheesecakes and cheesecake treats, and pizzas and sandwiches.

Ron Franklin, director of entrepreneurship with the chamber, said The Cannery serves several roles in the community.

“Our entire concept is making sure that these businesses are successful so they can draw people downtown,” he said. “If people come downtown, they’re spending more money at the local businesses. Those businesses are re-investing in the community, they’re hiring more staff.”

The end goal is moving tenants out on their own.

“All of the start-ups in here are looking to grow into a thriving restaurant,” Franklin said. “They’ll be in here for about 18 months to two years. They’ll go through an intensive training program which will help them will help them be a self-sustaining business once they grow out of here.”

Thompson has an eye on that future.

“Maybe I’ll have three businesses, three restaurants,” he said. “Maybe more. You never know.”