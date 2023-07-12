Target is opening its newest store on July 16 in Kaneohe on Oahu, according to a news release. A VIP soft opening was held Tuesday evening to welcome the shiny, two-story shopping destination to the Windward community. It was formerly the Sears department store.

Located at 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., the 128,000-square-foot retail space will sell groceries, alcohol, college essentials, beauty products, Starbucks coffee, and more. Plus, the store’s parking lot will offer electric vehicle charging stations.

“We offer a wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across grocery, adult beverage, back to college and much more, as well as a convenient Longs Drugs, Ulta Beauty and Starbucks location,” James Tyacke, the store director of the Kaneohe Target, said in a news release. “Guests can also shop on their own terms with our easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt services.”

This Kaneohe location is the fifth Target store in the greater Urban Honolulu area, with its first store opening in 2009. Target employs approximately 2,200 team members on Oahu. Since 2017, the company has offered a starting wage range of $15 to $24 per hour, tuition-free education assistance, access to counseling services and health care, and more stable schedules.

Store hours for the Kaneohe Target will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturdays through Fridays and 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.