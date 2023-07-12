WORCESTER, Mass. - Isaac Long took over as president of Table Talk Pies in June and is excited and optimistic about the future of the Worcester pie manufacturing company.



"I'm not sure there's really anyone else who can really give us a run for our money," Long said.

After battling inflation all of last year, Long said all eyes are on the pies of the future. Inside their headquarters in Worcester, dozens of employees are hard at work handling dough and filling, making sure each pie is just perfect.

"We are so efficient in our production that relative to our competition, I'm not sure there is another pie company in America that can actually keep up with what we have," Long said.

At the Worcester facility alone, each line is pumping out about 50,000 pies a day, making for about one million pies a week. But after 99 years of pie, how do you keep customers, coming back for more? Long said its something they are working on.

"Think about our four-inch pie filled with mac and cheese," he said. "Or, like a pizza sauce and cheese for an after school snack for your kids."

The classics, like apple and pumpkin, are sticking around too. After all, its been what's made Table Talk so popular, since 1924 - their traditional pie flavors and being part of the local community.

"It is the identity of Table Talk," Long said. "If [former president] Harry [Kokkinis] was here, he would tell you how important Worcester was to his mom and she was a big part of saying Table Talk needs to stay in Worcester."

Table Talk Pies has made the "Heart of the Commonwealth" the heart of its business, with no plans of going anywhere.

"Look at this place, where are we going to take it?" Long said. "And there is another one, like two blocks away. It really is pretty wonderful to be here."

The company just recently moved into new territory, launching Table Talk Canada. Long said the pies should be made this month.