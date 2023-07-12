Ahead of the financial reporting deadline for the second quarter this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announced a haul of $21.7 million for House Republicans as part of his political action fund.

In his first six months since assuming the speakership, the California Republican has raised a total of $62.5 million for this election cycle. That puts him ahead of the $51 million he raised in the opening six months of 2021, the first such period of the 2022 midterm cycle.

McCarthy has so far given $8.3 million to Republican incumbents and transferred $17.6 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm.

“As we continue to build on the historic successes of this Republican majority the campaign to protect and expand the House majority is gaining momentum,” McCarthy said in a release.

“Over the past six months, we have delivered historic spending cuts, worked to defend the border, and continued to investigate the Biden administration's detrimental actions to the American public," he added. "The American people are responding to these accomplishments with an outpouring of support to advance this mission, and we plan on delivering for the country.”

The McCarthy Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee comprised of Kevin McCarthy for Congress, McPAC, and the NRCC.