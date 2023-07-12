OHIO — Ohio is expected to be a hub of opportunities thanks to workforce initiatives from both the state and federal levels.

Ohio is one of the nation's hotspots for job opportunities. First lady Jill Biden is visiting Columbus Wednesday to kickoff its Workforce Hub.

The initiative is a part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America's agenda. Columbus is one of five cities to be named a “Workforce Hub.” The other cities include Augusta, Ga; Pittsburgh; Boston and Phoenix. Because of big investments like Intel, the Columbus hub’s primary goal is to create a pipeline for a range of skilled jobs.

An announcement from the White House indicates these efforts will include:

A partnership with Columbus State Community College to quadruple the number of students trained in engineering technology over the next five years

A Columbus State partnership with Intel to launch a new certificate program for semiconductor technicians

A plan to train at least 10,000 skilled construction trades ranging from plumbers to roofers to iron workers

The first lady’s visit comes just a day after Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the state’s push to create innovation hubs in some of the state’s smaller towns and cities.

There are currently innovation districts in Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, but $125 million was allocated in the state budget to set up innovation hubs in smaller parts of the state. These innovation hubs will be research and lab spaces that will focus on jobs in aerospace, glass and polymer creation, energy and more.

The goal is to help small businesses have access to equipment that they otherwise couldn’t afford on their own.

According to JobsOhio, the state saw $31 billion in capital investment last year and with a new national “Workforce Hub," officials are hoping to bring even more economic opportunity to communities and families across the state.