BURBANK, Calif. — Bob Iger will remain CEO of The Walt Disney Co. a little longer than initially planned.

Iger, who was set to leave at the end of 2024, will remain the head of the company through 2026



Iger returned to the company in November after Bob Chapek, who replaced him as CEO, was ousted by the board

The company’s board of directors announced Wednesday that it had extended Iger’s contract through 2026—two years longer than his previous agreement—to give the executive more time to find a successor.

The decision by the board was unanimous.

“Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure,” Disney board chairman Mark G. Parker said in a statement.

Iger, 72, served as CEO of Disney for 15 years and retired at the end of 2021. He returned in November after his successor Bob Chapek was ousted by the board.

At the time, Iger agreed to a two-year contract with his priorities focused on setting a strategic direction for renewed growth and helping the board find a successor to lead the company once he leaves a second time.

“On my first day back, we began making important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and despite the challenges, I believe Disney’s long-term future is incredibly bright,” Iger said in a statement Wednesday. “But there is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years.”

Disney has undergone a number of changes in the eight months since Iger has been back, including a reorganization of its business into three divisions and a massive $5.5 billion cost-cutting strategy that eliminated 7,000 jobs.