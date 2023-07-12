Air France plans to take over the direct flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Paris.

The airline will use a massive Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the transatlantic flight, the first time the aircraft has flown a route from RDU, according to the airport.

Air France will become the 15th airline to fly out of RDU when it takes over the route from Delta on Oct. 30.

“Triangle-area travelers embraced RDU’s nonstop service to Paris when it launched in 2016 and have made it one of their favorite international destinations,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority.

“We welcome the arrival of Air France and the opportunities it provides to connect more travelers from our region with Paris and destinations in Europe, India and beyond,” he said.

The Paris airport serves as a major hub for flights to other parts of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“We are thrilled to begin operating the direct route from North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. The route will be Air France’s 14th gateway this winter in the United States,” said Eric Caron, with Air France-KLM.

Air France plans to fly the route with a Boeing 787-9, which can seat 279 passengers, according to RDU.The non-stop flights will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week, Air France said.

“The 787 is a larger aircraft that has not previously flown from RDU and has more seats than the plane currently flying the Paris route,” airport officials said in a news release.

The 787 is one of the latest Boeing models, known as the "Dreamliner." Boeing touts the massive planes as being more fuel efficient and having a more flexible range. Known for its carbon fiber construction and larger windows in the cabin, the aircraft are assembled in Charleston, South Carolina.