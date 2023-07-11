ORLANDO, Fla. — Spanish-born chef José Andrés is often credited with bringing the small plates dining concept to America.

So, if you’re a Central Florida local or on vacation, Jaleo by José Andrés at Disney Springs can bring you that authentic Spanish experience you’re hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

Chef Kristoffer Anderson is the head chef at Jaleo, a man adored by Chef José. In this week’s Chef’s Kitchen, we’re spending several hours with Chef Kris to experience their mussels. The mojo verde influence, he says, comes from the Canary Islands.

“What I love about Spanish cooking,” Kris said, “is that it’s only like 3 or 4 ingredients to make amazing dishes…. It’s just like the food you would eat in Spain.”

Using a 600-degree charcoal oven for our demo at Jaleo, here is their recipe adaptation for us at home.

Let’s cook!

Mejillones a la Brasa con Mojo Verde From Jaleo Disney Springs’ Spring/Summer Menu Change



Mojo Verde

Yield: 1 cup



1 bunch cilantro (leaves only)

1 bunch of parsley (leaves only)

½ teaspoon ground cumin

2 cloves garlic

8 ounces Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 ounce Sherry vinegar

Salt

Equipment Needed:

- Knife

- Commercial Blender



Mejillones a la Brasa

Yield: 1 lb of PEI mussels



1 pound PEI mussels cleaned

3 volume ounces of Mojo Verde

1 volume ounces of white wine

1 Bay leaf

Maldon salt

1 once Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Equipment Needed:

- Saute Pan

- Slotted Spoon



Procedure:

- Pick the leaves of the parsley and cilantro. Discard the stems.

- Using a knife, roughly chop the parsley, cilantro and garlic, then place in a blender.

- Add Sherry vinegar and half of the oil to the blender. Blend on medium.

- Add cumin and salt to taste.



Procedure:

- Clean the outside of the mussels with a brush. Remove the beard.

- Using a saute pan, heat 1 ounce of Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

- Add the mussels to the saute pan and cook for about one minute.

- Immediately add the Bay leaf.

- Once the mussels begin to open, add the white wine.

- Cook for 20 seconds.

- Add 2 ounces of Mojo Verde and cook for an additional 10 seconds. Be sure to mix all the mussels with the Mojo Verde.

- Use the rest of the Mojo Verde to add as a garnish on top.

- Finish with Maldon salt.