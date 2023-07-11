Lawmakers on Capitol Hill held a bipartisan hearing on Tuesday to probe the PGA Tour’s planned merger with Saudi Arabia-backed rival LIV Golf, a move that rocked the sports world and raised concerns about a foreign government’s control over the league.

What You Need To Know Lawmakers on Capitol Hill held a bipartisan hearing on Tuesday to probe the PGA Tour’s planned merger with Saudi Arabia-backed rival LIV Golf



In his opening remarks, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused the Saudi government of "sportswashing" in order to improve its image



Johnson, the panel’s top Republican, similarly condemned “sportswashing,” but contended that “it would be grossly unfair to expect the PGA Tour to bear the full burden of holding Saudi Arabia accountable"





The merger between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the European Tour, known as the DP World Tour, ended a bitter fight between the former two entities that played out both on the golf course and in courtrooms

In his opening remarks, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused the Saudi government of “sportswashing” in an effort to improve its image.

“Today's hearing is about much more than the game of golf,” Blumenthal said in his opening remarks. “It's about how a brutal, repressive regime can buy influence, indeed even take over a cherished American institution, to cleanse it's public image. It's a regime that has reportedly killed journalist, jailed and tortured dissidents, fostered the war in Yemen and supported other terrorist activities, including the 9/11 attack on our nation.”

“It is also about hypocrisy, and how vast sums of money can induce individuals and institutions to betray their own values and supporters, or perhaps reveal lack of values from the beginning,” he added. “It’s about other sports and institutions that could fall prey – if their leaders let it be all about the money.”

Blumenthal and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, led the hearing, which featured testimony from PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, were not able to appear Tuesday due to scheduling conflicts.

The merger between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the European Tour, known as the DP World Tour, ended a bitter fight between the former two entities that played out both on the golf course and in courtrooms. The PGA Tour went as far as to declare that players who joined the upstart league could not participate in its events.

Details about the new partnership are scarce, though new documents obtained by Congress show that negotiators discussed ousting LIV CEO Norman and giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV teams. The documents released Tuesday also detail the roles of people on the Saudi side of the negotiations, notably Amanda Staveley, a British investment banker who helped broker the Newcastle deal and now sits on the team's board, and Roger Devlin, a British businessman. Devlin was the first to approach PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne about the prospect of a deal between the tour and LIV, the documents show.

Lawmakers are focused on the role of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in the new venture, among other issues, including whether or not the PGA Tour should retain its tax-exempt status after the deal goes through. Critics of the Saudi investment in golf have pointed to the kingdom's poor human rights record and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence concluded was likely approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an allegation the crown prince denies. The PIF has bought its way into other sports including soccer — it owns Newcastle United of the English Premier League — and Formula One racing.

"Sports are central to our culture and society,” Blumenthal said. “They have huge implications for our way of life or local economies and communities close to home and our image abroad. Athletes like the PGA Tour Golf players are role models. They are ambassadors of our values and the institutions that concern us today are vital to our national interests.”

“To have them taken over by a repressive foreign regime certainly is a matter of our national security,” Blumenthal continued. “So we hope that today's hearing will help us uncover not only the reasons for the PGA tour's sudden reversal of its opposition to the LIV Golf takeover and what it means to golf, but also to understand what similar investments by repressive regimes or other countries with deep pockets could mean for our country, for our national security and for the world.”

Johnson, the panel’s top Republican, similarly condemned “sportswashing,” but contended that “it would be grossly unfair to expect the PGA Tour to bear the full burden of holding Saudi Arabia accountable,” adding that “anyone who drives a car or uses oil based products has helped fill the coffers of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.”

“There's nothing wrong with the PGA Tour negotiating its survival,” the Wisconsin Republican said. “Negotiations are often delicate, mostly private, and I fear Congress and getting involved with this stage could have negative consequences. But I hope this hearing can be constructive and address the many legitimate questions the public has regarding the future of golf, and how to preserve the purity of competition at the highest levels of the game.”

PGA Tour COO Price made the case that the goal of the merger was to “protect an American institution, noting that the legal battle with LIV Golf “was undermining growth of our sport” and “unsustainable.”

“While we had significant wins in the litigation, our players, fans, partners, employees, charities, and communities would lose in the long run,” Price said. “Instead of losing control of the PGA Tour, we pursued a piece that would not only end the divisive litigation battles, but will also maintain the PGA Tour’s structure, mission and longstanding support for charity.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon, Eden Harris, Mark Lucivero and The Associated Press contributed to this report.