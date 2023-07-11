ORLANDO, Fla. — Small businesses may receive up to a $10,000 grant through the Orange County Small Business BOOST program, designed to help businesses that experienced at least a 25% decline in revenue during the pandemic.

In addition, home-based businesses may receive up to $3,000, and gig workers may receive up to $1,400.

For each of the programs, applicants must provide documented business losses between 2020-2023.

The ARPA funds are reserved exclusively for businesses located in Orange County, and gig workers with residency in Orange County.

Smoke and Donut BBQ restaurant owner Ian Russell, who received $10,000 from an early round of grant money from the county, says the program saved his business.

“Right after the beginning of covid, it made a huge difference for us. It was payroll for us. It was utility bills, and it was our lease,” said Russell at his Orlando eatery.

At a press conference in Orlando on Tuesday, the county released some details about the program.

“We want to give small businesses in our community a BOOST,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “COVID-19 impacted so many and in our second round of small business grants, it was critical that we included our gig workers who earn their living doing short-term work in multiple ‘gigs.’"

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners has dedicated $26 million to provide Business Opportunities in Orange County for Support and Transformation (BOOST) for those impacted by COVID-19.

The county says applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and gather the required documents ahead of the online portal opening on July 18.

Full BOOST grant eligibility requirements and program criteria are available online in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole at ocfl.net/BOOST.

Additionally, if residents are unable to access the internet or have a language barrier, they are asked to email BOOST@ocfl.net or call (407) 836-3111 for assistance.