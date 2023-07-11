PARRISH, Fla. — After the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration approved cell-generated meat produced in a lab using cells from chickens, some farmers say they are worried about the impact it could have on their operations.

Some farmers say they weren’t surprised to hear the USDA approved lab-grown meat, but one in Manatee County says she is worried that this is the beginning of the end for hard-working farmers like herself.

Bre White says she didn’t give much thought to a career in farming.

“We started with five laying hens — then 2020 rolled around and I asked for 20 more hens,” she said.

During the pandemic she said a light bulb went on.

“Our oldest daughter has a bunch of allergies, so we wanted to make sure that we knew what was going into her food,” she said.

At first, it was a pandemic project to provide food for the family from their 14-acre farm.

“That way we were able to raise our kids the healthiest we possibly could,” she said.

That soon turned into a full-time job raising hundreds of Cornish Cross chickens. Now the Whites know exactly what’s in their meat, but recently the USDA and the FDA approved two companies to sell lab-generated chicken. The meat is cultivated by machines after cells are extracted from chicken eggs.

“These things are natural beings and to mess with that ... we don’t know what it will do to our bodies physically," White said. "And if you have something generated from a lab, you can’t say it's healthier than what’s grown on pasture."

White said farmers also provide more reliability than factories.

“We don’t shut down, and keep going seven days a week,” she said.

Her husband, Brandon White, said lab-generated meat is a threat to the agriculture industry as a whole. USDA data shows a steady decrease in farmland in the U.S.

“It’s going to drive more of your day-to-day farmers out of the business because they can’t compete with something grown in a factory,” he said.

It takes up to three weeks to create cell-produced poultry, according to Upside Foods, one of two companies that received USDA approval.

On its website, it addresses its impact on the farming industry.

“Demand for meat is expected to double by 2050," according to the company's website. "There are not enough resources to supply that enormous demand given the resources required for the conventional meat industry.”

Conventional farming takes longer, but the Whites still sell 150 to 200 chickens every two weeks to multiple businesses in the area.

“For us to not have to read labels and know what in our products makes our lives easier and happy and healthy,” Bre White said.

The Whites say they understand their industry is changing, but still can take comfort in growing their own food.

Upside Foods said it will create 50,000 pounds of cultivated meat each year. On July 1, it completed its first sale of cultivated meat to a restaurant in San Francisco.