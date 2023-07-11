Local real estate developer Paul Ciminelli is hoping to invest $500,000 into Braymiller Market, downtown Buffalo’s only grocery store.

He will only make that investment if the Buffalo Common Council revisit a plan to also put money into the market, however.

Last month, the council unanimously rejected a proposal to loan Braymiller more than $500,000. That money would come from leftover pandemic funds, which are meant to help struggling small business.

Ciminelli’s offer is facing some opposition from council members who say granting Braymiller that big of a loan would show favoritism against other small businesses who are also struggling.

Ciminelli disagrees.

"So it's very critical that we have a successful and a thriving food retailer for downtown,” Ciminelli said. “It's good for the office workers, it's good for the residents, it's good for anyone vising downtown, whether it's entertainment, work, live, play."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has also shown his support for investment into Braymiller Market.

The Buffalo Common Council will meet again at 2 p.m. Tuesday to further discuss funding.