WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Coop, the Southern restaurant from 4 Rivers founder John Rivers, is set to close July 16 after nearly 10 years in business.

Rivers announced the closure Monday in a Facebook post, citing rising rents.

“A testament to the vibrancy of the Winter Park market, current market rates are unfortunately well beyond what our little business can justify in renewing the lease,” read the Facebook post.

The Coop, located on W. Morse Boulevard, opened in 2014. It serves breakfast as well as Southern-style dishes such as fried chicken, fried catfish and shrimp and grits.

“The Coop brand will continue in the many venues it’s currently served throughout Orlando; who knows, perhaps God will lead us to other restaurant locations in the future,” Rivers said in the post.

Rivers also owns the 4 Rivers barbecue chain, which includes more than a dozen restaurants in Florida.