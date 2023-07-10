The dedication to own and operate a business, while maintaining the business or building it resides in is sometimes a burden. But with hard work and the right people around, it can sometimes be a family success story.

Welcome to Niagara Street on Buffalo's West Side, a stretch designated as 'Avenida San Juan,' where one business with a fresh storefront is embodying the family and community that comes with it.

"He always wanted to be in the heart of the Hispanic community. He moved here when there was a wave of Puerto Ricans that moved to Buffalo back in the 1980s," said Alex Burgos, a lifelong resident of the West Side.

It's another day, another haircut at the Efraim Burgos Hair salon.

"It's been a barbershop and hair salon for probably 100 years now. So under my father's name for the last 35 or 40," Alex added.

With all of those years in business, there's a few things Efrain has seen, as rare as they may be. The man in the chair is a very welcome guest in the city and shop.

"This is the second time in 40 years I’ve lived in Buffalo that someone can come from Puerto Rico going into my hair salon, and even though I didn't know him, he knows all my friends," said Efrain, who was cutting the hair of a man who is visiting from the same area of the territory he grew up in.

And after 40 years in one storefront, they could use a bit of a facelift.

"I always wanted to bring or someone to waffle and about because it costs a lot of money to do a project like that. And I've been doing it slowly," Efrain said. "Finally, with the Erie County storefront revitalization, I was able to complete it the way I wanted."

And the company winning a bid to help with a county grant? Alex Burgos Construction.

"Knowing that that is my own son that that is making my dream come through is even more special," added Efrain.

Alex and Efrain make this a true family affair with similar drives for success.

"It was him that taught me you know the working spirit," said Alex. "I eventually owned and started my own construction company."

With every coat of paint, hammer meeting nail and long day along Niagara, a sense of pride is growing for not just the Burgos family.

"My whole life going to schools, we hear from our Italian and Polish and German counterparts about, you know, the businesses that their grandfathers owned when they came over and, you know, they have those old timey photos that they always shared," said Alex. "We want that too right."

This snapshot in time will show a little bit of old San Juan in the Nickel City.

"The streets are lined with cobblestone, the buildings are all bright yellow, green, pink, purple," noted Alex. "So that's what we wanted to bring here to Buffalo, especially because it's a little dreary here and we have a lot of months where there's gray skies."

The Burgos family aims to make more than just the West Side proud.

"It adds to our legacy as a family, but it adds to the Puerto Rican and Hispanic communities’ legacy as contributors to the city of Buffalo," they said.

"I came to the right city," said Efrain. "Buffalo became my new Puerto Rico."

Nearly 300 local businesses will be taking advantage of $10 million in revitalization grant funds for Erie County. As of now, this is the only case of a son’s construction company winning a bid to work on a parent’s storefront. If you ask these two or anyone in the neighborhood, it's $40,000 well spent.