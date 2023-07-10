WISCONSIN — With Amazon's Prime Day event set to drive millions of Americans online with their credit or debit cards in hand this week, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are waiting in the wings to strike.

"You could see emails coming your way that looks like it's from a real store — could be Amazon, could be Target, could be anywhere — but it's not," said Jim Temmer, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. "[Scammers] just steal their logo and their name; they put a link in that says, 'c;ick here,' but put your cursor over [the link] before you click anything to show you really what the website is."

Temmer advised Wisconsinites to go to Amazon's site directly and make sure it includes an "s" in the "https" of the web address, all while steering clear of any potentially harmful links that come one's way this week.

"You're going to get text messages; you're going to see things on social media," Temmer said. "You have to be very careful anywhere that you don't instigate, so if any ads are coming into you that you didn't start, that's a red flag."

Watch the full interview above.