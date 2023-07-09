ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Changes are soon on the way to an area of St. Petersburg that has a few neighbors talking.

What You Need To Know Plans have been filed for a mixed-use development of apartments and retail space at the St. Pete Skyway Marina District



The 34-acre office park was bought by Altis Cardinal, who have history of development projects in the city



In 2012, the group constructed a 10-acre development of apartments



A few neighbors say they are not "completely on-board" and would like to hear more about the group's plans

Plans have been filed with the city for a massive mixed-use development set to transform the city’s Skyway Marina District. Bringing apartments and community retail to the area.

It’s a project that may need more convincing for some.

At the corner of 30th Avenue and US-19 sits a plot of land. Home to nature and a few neighbors with a few opinions.

“I’m just interested to see what Altis is going to propose, if anything," says Michael Kelemen, President of West Shore Village Condominium Association. "But again- I just want to hear them out and work with them to the extent we can.”

Keleman is with the West Shore Village which sits behind that plot. A 34-acre office park was bought by a company called Altis Cardinal.

“We’re familiar with navigating the waters of St. Pete," said Frank Guerra, Principal with Altis Cardinal. "We know the market in St. Pete, we know demographic and we know how to deliver what is really in demand.”

The group has about a 12-year history in the city, having completed a 10-acre development of apartments in 2012. More big plans are on the way.

“We are redeveloping that into a mixed-use community focused mainly on middle market, multi-family housing and a significant retail component along 34th street.”

Not everyone- however- is exactly on board.

“We believe that there may need to be turning lanes and there could be other issues that need to be addressed,” said Keleman.

Keleman says the community is looking for more restaurants. But community feedback has been key in this project.

“We went thru several iterations," says Guerra. "We did several market analysis and studies to determine what the best uses were and what was in demand out in this area.”

Guerra says a majority of projects in the city are leaning toward the higher-end market. They plan to stay in the middle, reaching a wider demographic.

“We’re going with a five-story product, which allows us to come in at a price point at which we can deliver a lease rate that’s going to be $700 to $1300 a month, depending on unit type. Less expensive than downtown St. Pete.”

Bringing additional apartments and retail to the area. Which may be enough to sway a few minds.

“We are, again, supportive of sustainable growth," Keleman says. "We will do whatever we can to help them with that project.”

Further talks about the plan will be discussed at a public meeting on Monday.