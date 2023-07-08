MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Halal Restaurant Week is back for its second year, highlighting local halal cuisine.

While some restaurants are returning from last year, newcomers are also joining the celebration, adding their unique flavors to the mix.

“The community is really looking forward to this,” said event organizer Bushra Zaibak. “And the community really does want a more diverse cuisine, so this is just kind of everyone’s opportunity to try something new that otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to try.”

Alex Romero, owner of Romero’s Restaurant, is showcasing halal meats during the week.

“It’s going to be our same menu, just with halal meats,” said Romero. “We want people from other cultures to try our delicious food.”

Halal refers to the process of how meat is prepared following Islamic guidelines.

Many restaurants are embracing this practice during Milwaukee Halal Restaurant Week. One such participant is Top Corned Beef, owned by Ricky Means, who also took part last year.

“It’s really just an opportunity to bring in more business and provide the Islamic community with more options to try American cuisine and other cuisines, not just their own,” said Means.

Top Corned Beef is serving up an array of halal dishes, including smashburgers, tacos, Italian beef, corned beef, and their specialty, the mash potato bowl.

“I believe all communities should be served in the city of Milwaukee,” said Means. “We should be a melting pot where everyone comes together.”

Milwaukee Halal Restaurant Week takes place from July 7-16.