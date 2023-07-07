MILWAUKEE— It’s the final weekend of Summerfest and local vendors say they are seeing a big turnout at the world’s largest music festival.

Summerfest is a great place for exposure for small businesses. For Papyrus and Charms, a Milwaukee based small business, it’s an exciting place to be.

What You Need To Know The final weekend of Summerfest 2023 is underway



Milwaukee vendor said the third year at festival has been successful Papyrus and Charms is seeing more foot traffic this year, which is translating to more sales

Lilo Allen owns Papyrus and Charms. Her business has been around for 10 years, and she's been a vendor at Summerfest for the last three. She said she’s been keeping busy while at the festival.

“Last year I sold out of so much stuff. So, I have honestly been getting ready for Summerfest for the past six months,” Allen said.

Allen’s shop is based out of the Bronzeville Collective in Milwaukee. She said many people come to her business saying they saw her at Summerfest and continue to shop with her.

“I can’t even quantify it,” Allen said. “There are so many people who know about my website, and now who know they can drive up the street at the Bronzevillle Collective where Papyrus and Charms is housed."

Her first year at Summerfest was the first year Summerfest came back during the pandemic. She said it was a bit of a rough go since there was only 40% capacity allowed.

However, she said these past two years have been totally different.

“I would say it’s right on par with last year, it’s a little bit better.” Allen said. “I’m hoping for a big close out for these last two days."

She said she’s seeing more foot traffic than before, which is translating to more sales.