CINCINNATI — The summer of fun keeps on coming in Cincinnati and so does the boost for business. From the Cincinnati Reds surprising run, to FC Cincinnati’s dominance and Taylor Swift taking the Queen City by storm last weekend, there’s been extra buzz around town.

What You Need To Know From the Reds surprising run, to FC Cincinnati’s dominance and Taylor Swift taking the Queen City by storm last weekend, there’s been extra buzz around town.



Cincy Shirts owner Darin Overholser said they've been reaping the benefits of these events.



They create custom-made shirts promoting the events happening all across the city.



He said their sales have been higher this year around this time than last year.

Visit Cincy reports the city’s hotels were 98% full last Friday and Saturday when Swift was in town. The hype will continue this weekend as TQL Stadium plays host to the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“It’s been great,” said Darin Overholser, Cincy Shirts owner. “I mean, when people are excited about, you know, the local events and sports teams, and that’s just an advantage for local businesses.”

Overholser has been reaping the benefits. He said many of these events have brought more activity into their stores. That’s because they create custom-made shirts promoting the events happening all across the city. Overholser said sales are higher now than this time last year.

“FC was getting better,” he said. “You know, the Reds really didn’t have a whole lot of promise. And with what they’re doing so far this year and the excitement and that, it’s drawn. We’ve been lucky to be along for the ride.”

One item in the store is particularly catching the eyes of soccer fans.

“The soccer fans are loving these Hawaiian-style FC Cincinnati shirts,” he said. “And then, you know, Elly De La Cruz is the hottest thing in baseball right now.”

And it’s the merchandise for De La Cruz’s team that’s stealing the hearts of Cincy Shirts’ customers.

“I say more Reds right now just because of just the newness of everything,” he said. “It’s a youthful movement that’s going on right now.”

Overholser said he’s looking forward to bringing in more business this summer. He said he’s even more excited about the upcoming Cincinnati Bengals season, which they’ve already started selling shirts for.

“People are excited for training camp just around the corner,” he said. “So, yeah, we have noticed an uptick. It’s starting to go a little earlier than usual.”

The Bengals aren’t the only team that could continue the city’s run of success into the fall. All eyes are also on the University of Cincinnati Bearcats as they get set for their inaugural season in the Big 12.