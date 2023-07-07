CLEVELAND — Happy Dog Owner Sean Watterson said his venue just returned to being open seven days a week in May 2023. It hadn’t been open seven days a week since March of 2020.

He's increasing the hours of operation to try and offset inflation.

“We need the revenue," Watterson said. "I mean we’re paying rent seven days a week. We’re paying utilities seven days a week. Those costs all go up in addition to all the other costs.”



He used to do Friday lunches, but lunch crowds are smaller now, he said, so he’s only doing lunch on weekends.

“We’re still not at consistent demand yet," Watterson said. "And lunches are even that much harder because everybody’s work schedules and work styles are different whether they work from home or they're hybrid.”



He now has to make it worth being open seven days a week, so he’s banking on special events to help bring in business.



“These are things that we have to do to keep the doors open," Watterson said.



He’s also hoping his staff can handle the new hours. Watterson cites Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing decreased staffing as a reason some places don’t stay open seven days a week.



According to the BLS, Cuyahoga County had 72,157 people employed in the leisure and hospitality industry in the fourth quarter of 2019. That dropped to 50,535 when the pandemic hit. In the fourth quarter of 2022, there were 64,412 people employed in the field.



“When you are wondering why your favorite restaurant isn’t open the same hours they were, or if service might be taking a little longer than before, is because we’re missing ten percent of the workforce," Watterson said.



Watterson is aware that opening for an additional day doesn’t guarantee people will walk through the doors, but he said it’s a necessary risk to tackle the new challenges facing the industry.



“It’s like a Tetris game," Watterson said. "Trying to figure out how can we be open as much as we can when we still don’t know what demand looks like to make sure that we can cover all these costs”

