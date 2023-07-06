OceanGate, the Washington-based company that owned the Titan submersible that imploded on a voyage to the Titanic wreckage last month, wrote on its website that it is suspending commercial and exploration operations.

"OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations," a message on the company's website reads on Thursday afternoon.

The development comes after the company's submersible imploded on its way to the wreckage fo the Titanic, killing five people, including its CEO Stockton Rush who piloted the craft. The others on board the craft were identified as Hamish Harding, a British businessman, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French deep sea explorer, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

The Coast Guard, which is leading the investigation into the incident, said last week that it recovered "presumed human remains" from the wreckage of the submersible.

Spectrum News has reached out to OceanGate for further comment.

OceanGate is based in the U.S. and OceanGate Expeditions, a related company that led the Titan’s dives to the Titanic, is registered in the Bahamas. The Titan submersible itself “was not a U.S. flagged vessel and was never certified or certificated by the U.S. Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard has said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.