ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine if you not only loved what you do, but you did it beside the one you love.

It's a reality for Julie and Jean Summers of Sugar Rush Marshmallows.

The duo create handcrafted confections, zipping around Central Florida in their food truck. They peddle colorful creations, from rainbow to churro-inspired marshmallows.

Amid new laws in Florida, which they said put "pressure" on some members of the LGBTQ community, the women are finding new resolve — to be visible, present and hold space.

"A lot of our friends in the LGBT community are facing some really scary challenges coming up," Jean said. “We want to make sure people know that we’re out here and they’re not alone.”

Sweet meet cute

About 11 years ago, Julie and Jean found themselves thousands of miles from home, teaching in Korea.

"We actually met in a Taekwondo class. She was serious," Jean recalled, chuckling. "We were matched up as sparring partners. She kicked me really hard, and I was in love. It was over for me."

By 2017 back in the United States, the pair got married and launched from their kitchen counter a food business, after testing out their creations on fellow helpful Starbucks barista colleagues.

Soon, they found themselves moving to a space in the East End Market and eventually outgrowing it as well. It led them to open their own commercial kitchen in Winter Garden in 2019.

They overcame construction delays and hurdles, finally opening the shop. Weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and prompted them to close.

“We watched Disney close, Universal close, and all of our events drop, drop, drop," Jean said. "It was a really scary time for the business."

But the couple persevered, working behind closed doors and delivering their confections until they could get back to what Jean calls "the show." Soon, the couple became a staple again at food truck events like the Mega Food Truck festival in Clermont this past June.

“When you have a niche product, it makes more sense to get out in front of people," she said.

New challenges, unwavering optimism

Years on, even as business picks back up, the duo said that their success is tempered.

"Florida is an increasingly tricky place to be at the moment," Jean said, in reference to new laws that have fomented concern in the LGBTQ community.

Yet, the women are unwavering in their goal to advocate for others and bring positive energy, no matter where the road takes them, together. Their business is a "love story," and Jean said she hopes customers feel that love in the desserts they create.

"We are determined to be present, visible and optimistic for as long as we are able to hold our place," Jean said. “We have had things in our lives trying to keep us apart, one thing or another. ...I just want to be with her as much as I can be."