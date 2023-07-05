STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Bear claws are one of the staple treats at Door County Candy in downtown Sturgeon Bay.

Owner Terry Ullman and his staff have seen their share of them leaving the store with visitors the past few days.

“We feel like we’re dealing with a 34 day weekend. It’s just been busy. It’s been go,” he said. “We’ve got all the staff we can find on board and we’re trying to keep up.”

The long Fourth of July weekend was forecast to be a busy travel time. In at least some parts of Door County, that was the case. It’s part of a season that appears to be shaping up nicely after a slower start due to weather.

“We’re having a hard time keeping up, which is a good problem to have,” Ullman said.

While cool, wet, weather slowed travel in the early spring, long stretches of nice weather have helped the middle part of the season kick into high gear, said Jen Rogers of Destination Door County.

“Our lodging partners have been full and they expect to be full the rest of the of season, but there’s always rooms available,” she said. “Our restaurants have been busy as well.”

While Independence Day is a big holiday weekend, there are more ahead. That includes picking fresh fruit at local orchards, including cherries.

“We’re already starting to pick at some of our places, but we will see more picking throughout July,” Rogers said.

Ullman said these weeks and months are busy, but they’re wait he waits for all year.

“It’s our busiest time of the year and it’s rocking,” he said. “It’s good.”