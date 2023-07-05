With just 8 months until the California primary election, the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is heating up, and Rep. Adam Schiff is showing the money.

The Burbank congressman, who is making his first bid for Senate, reported hauling in over $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 in a release from his campaign Wednesday.

Schiff is running against Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Over the last 3 months, Schiff has continued to be a target for his Republican counterparts, getting censured by the House of Representatives last month for leading investigations into former President Donald Trump

Fundraising came from over 144,000 unique donors the campaign reports, with the average contribution coming in at $34. Schiff says he’s not accepting corporate PAC funds.

“It’s abundantly clear that Adam’s message and record of results are resonating with the people of California,” said Schiff’s campaign manager, Brad Elkins, in a statement.

Schiff’s campaign said the $8.1 million was the most ever raised by a Senate candidate in the second quarter of the year before the election, beating out Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who raised $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 on the way to his successful re-election bid last year.

Representatives for Schiff’s opponents, fellow House Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, did not immediately return requests for comment or provide their own fundraising numbers.

Lee had over $1.1 million in her coffers as of March 31, including roughly $175,000 she transferred from her congressional campaign, according to federal campaign finance filings.

Porter had just under $9.5 million on hand after raising about $4.5 million from individual donors, records show. Her campaign touted 80,000 unique donors at the time.

Schiff ended the first quarter with nearly $25 million to work with.

Sources close to the Schiff campaign are touting its successful fundraising machine, dropping comparisons to incumbent Democratic senators who also released their fundraising numbers Wednesday.

The re-election campaign for Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. announced Wednesday he raised over $4 million in the last three months, while Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wi., posted $3.2 million raised. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are traditionally considered battleground states and could determine the makeup of the Senate. California, meanwhile, has been a Democratic stronghold and is expected to remain so.

Over the last 3 months, Schiff has continued to be a target for his Republican counterparts, getting censured by the House of Representatives last month for leading investigations into former President Donald Trump.

It was not immediately clear how much money Schiff raised after the censure vote.

Trump has long derided Schiff as an enemy.

“It is not nearly enough,” Trump said of the censure on Sunday on his social media network. “He is a treasonous SleazeBag who has hurt our Country greatly. He lied, leaked, and misrepresented everything at levels not seen before. He should pay a big price, and maybe someday he will!”

Schiff sent out a fundraising message with a screenshot of the post, saying the former president’s “obsession is the highest compliment.”

The race to replace 90-year-old Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992 and whose absences from the Senate due to health issues have frustrated some Democrats, is a top-two primary, meaning candidates from all parties compete and the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election.

So far no Republican has entered the race in deep-blue California, but an advisor for former star baseball player Steve Garvey told the Associated Press in June he was considering running for the GOP. Garvey played his entire 19-year career for two California teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

A former executive for Google and Facebook, Lexi Reese, is also running as a Democrat.