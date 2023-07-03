ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, city leaders in Altamonte Springs are busy gearing up for Red Hot & Boom at Cranes Roost Park.

Monday night's show, held on the night before July 4, is expected to be the last opportunity to see the annual fireworks spectacle as it's traditionally been presented.

What You Need To Know Altamonte Springs preparing for Red Hot & Boom on Monday night



The festivities at Cranes Roost Park include music, food and a fireworks spectacular



This year's event is expected to be the last as traditionally celebrated due to new development



Special safety and traffic considerations will be in place because of the large crowd

New projects and development in the city will mean changes coming to the annual event starting next year, city leaders said.

"It's an in-demand place to be," Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz said. "We are starting an autonomous vehicle project here. We've got some other innovations going on. It's attracting about $1.5 billion of economic development. So over the next couple years, you'll see that coming out of the ground. That's just going to require us to change and pivot and essentially refresh our show for the new landscape."

The annual festivities, which feature musical acts, food trucks and a huge fireworks display, begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m.

City leaders reiterate that fireworks aren't the only part of the event as it transforms starting in 2024.

Extra safety measures implemented Monday night

To prepare for the estimated 250,000 people expected to turn out for this year's Red Hot & Boom, officers from state, local and federal agencies will be on duty.

Checkpoints will be set up at entrances, and drones, glass items and personal fireworks will not be permitted.

Law enforcement officials said they hope everyone coming out to celebrate leave any bad attitudes at home, but they said they are ready to act if they must.

Arrangements also are in place to help families find any family members who might get separated in the huge crowd. Officials set up numbered post throughout the park. Family members can locate one of those posts and text the rest of their group to let them know the post where they can be found.

If a child is lost, you are urged to find an employee or emergency worker immediately.

"If you happen to get lost where you can’t find your family, stop one of the officers," said Michelle Montalvo, an Altamonte Springs Police public information officer. "We’re also going to have paramedics. It’s a collaborative effort to make this event safe."

Officers also urge everyone to notify authorities if they see anyone acting unusually or suspiciously, officials said.

Plan ahead for crowded roadways

People coming out also should plan how they plan to get to and from Red Hot & Boom because there will be a lot of traffic.

Several streets around Cranes Roost Park are already closed, including Cranes Roost Boulevard, Festival Drive, Uptown Boulevard and Center Pointe Circle.

The fireworks will make it especially busy on State Road 436.

The city of Altamonte Springs said drivers exiting I-4 at 436 will be forced to turn right only, starting at 6 p.m.

Drivers on eastbound I-4 Express exiting at Central Parkway will be forced to turn left, or west, starting at 8 p.m.

In many spots, left turns and U-turns will be prohibited until after the fireworks conclude.

After the fireworks, expect long delays heading home, especially on SR-436 between Altamonte Mall and I-4. Even leaving the mall parking lot will take some time. SR-436 to Maitland Avenue and US-17/92 are less crowded.

The fireworks end about 10 p.m., and most traffic routes are back to normal by 11:30 p.m., according to city officials.